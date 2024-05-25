Take Measures To Manage Heatwaves In 6th Phase: Poll Body To Officers

The sixth phase of the polling is scheduled to be held across the eight states on Saturday.

The Election Commission has asked concerned Chief Electoral Officers and state authorities to take adequate measures to manage the adverse impact of hot weather or rainfall wherever predicted in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

The poll panel has made adequate arrangements for the Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha polls to be held on Saturday.

Polling is scheduled in 58 PCs across eight states/UTs. Haryana and NCT of Delhi will head to polls in this phase. Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal are the other states/UTs which will continue with their polls in this phase. Polling for 42 assembly constituencies for the Odisha State Legislative Assembly will also take place simultaneously.

The poll panel said that polling stations are ready to welcome the voters with ample shade, drinking water, ramps, toilets, and other basic facilities to ensure that polling takes place in a comfortable and secure environment.

Polling parties have been dispatched along with machines and poll materials to their respective polling stations.

The Commission has called upon voters to turn out in large numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride.

"Voters of PCs in urban centres like Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad are specially reminded about their right and duty to vote and break the trend of urban apathy," Election Commission said in a release.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)