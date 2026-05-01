"Take Care Of My Children": UP Woman Dies By Suicide Before Wedding Anniversary

A woman died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, just a day before her wedding anniversary, due to relentless online harassment.

Two days later and after her last rites were performed by the family, her husband found a suicide note that stated why she had taken the step. "That man had really tormented your mother," she wrote, referring to being subjected to digital arrest, without mentioning the name of the man who was subjecting her to harassment. "I hope I get a family like you in every birth. Take care of my children. Sorry, mummy will have to die," she further wrote.

Her mobile phone was examined, where two or three suspicious calls were found. When they called back on these supicious numbers, none were responsive except one. From one number, a person called over video in response and gave threats to the family.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said a formal complaint was submitted to the police on April 30, two days after the woman died. Investigation has been initiated, with the video call with one of the suspicious numbers emerging as a key lead by the police.

With inputs from Zubair Khan