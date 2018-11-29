Document On Taj Mahal's Protection To Be Finalised Soon, Top Court Told

The proposed draft vision also envisages declaring entire area near Taj Mahal a plastic-free zone (File)

The School of Planning and Architecture or SPA in Delhi, which is preparing the vision document on how to protect Taj Mahal from pollution, on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the process of the project is nearing finalisation and will be submitted to the Uttar Pradesh government within a few days.

On declaring Agra a heritage city, Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that a study is being conducted by Ahmedabad-based Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology on declaring areas surrounding the Taj Mahal as heritage, and it will take some more time to finalise it report.

The Uttar Pradesh government on July 24 submitted a draft vision document to the Supreme Court on the restoration of Taj Mahal. The state government assured the Supreme Court that it will take several steps for the conservation of the heritage structure.

The proposed draft vision also envisages declaring entire area near Taj Mahal a plastic-free zone including ban on bottled water, impose a complete ban on construction activities on the riverbed of the Yamuna and have better traffic management with more space for pedestrians.