Man Attacked By Mob In Jharkhand Died Of Cardiac Arrest, Says Doctor

Tabrez Ansari was thrashed for hours June 18 in Jharkhand; he died a few days later

One of the doctors who was among a team that performed autopsy on 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari, who died after a mob attack in Jharkhand, has said he died of a cardiac arrest.

Murder charges against the men accused in the fatal attack on Mr Ansari in June were dropped because the post-mortem report said he died of a cardiac arrest.

"It's not my report alone. It was done with a team of doctors," Dr B Mardi, who conducted the autopsy, told NDTV.

On whether Mr Ansari could have died due to the mob attack, Dr Mardi said, "See, he was beaten but had that been the reason he would have died that day itself or after two-three days. But he was beaten on 17th night and he died on 22nd morning. And between that he was walking and talking. We were not in the jail, but were told he was fine inside the jail."

"The cardiac arrest could be due to stress, which can be triggered by several reasons, injury being one of them," he said.

The doctor said no poison was found in the viscera report.

A controversy has broken out over the case chargesheet - details of which have emerged in media reports this month - after the police said they have filed charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against 11 men accused in the attack on Mr Ansari. A twelfth accused was arrested last week after he surrendered.

Mr Ansari was thrashed for hours and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" on June 18 on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle with two other young men in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan. He died from his injuries four days later in a hospital. The incident was filmed by witnesses.

"Medical report did not give any supporting evidence for murder so that we charged (the accused) under culpable homicide not amounting to murder which is also equally punishable if not to the extent of murder sections," Karthik S, a senior police officer in Jharkhand, told NDTV.

He said that two separate post-mortem reports found the same thing - Mr Ansari died of a cardiac arrest.

"Once we got the medical report, we asked for second opinion from higher level of experts. They also gave same sort of opinion," the police officer said.

Asked about complaints by the victim's family that said Mr Ansari's head had been completely bashed in, the police officer said they could only go by the medical reports.

"That you have to ask the medical experts. I am not expert in that case. When we had doubts, we went for a second opinion. The experts have given their opinion that he died of a (cardiac) arrest because stress - mental or physical ailment," he said.

Both the police as well as doctors who examined him first were held responsible for Mr Ansari's death by a three-member team led by Saraikela-Kharwan Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyullu Dodde set up to probe its cause.

"While the police reached late, the doctors did not diagnose the skull injury correctly," the report, which came out in July, had said.

