'Communal Tone In Some Reports, Country Will Get Bad Name': Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said that news shown in section of media bears communal tone.

News shown in a section of the media bears a communal tone, which could bring a bad name to the country, the Supreme Court today observed on a petition linked to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering last year in Delhi that was blamed for a spike in Covid cases.

"The problem is, everything in this country is shown with a communal angle by a section of the media. That is the problem. The country is going to get a bad name ultimately," said Chief Justice NV Ramana.

The Supreme Court is hearing a petition asking for action against media reports accused of "communal branding of Covid" linked to the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin in the capital.

The Supreme Court was also critical of reporting by web portals.

"Web portals only listen to powerful voices and write anything against judges, institutions without any accountability. Web portal only worry about powerful men and not judges, institution or common people. That is our experience," the court said.