System To Bring Down Micro Drones Deployed For Independence Day Event In Delhi

(Representational)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a comprehensive anti-drone solution and technology which can bring down micro drones through either jamming of command and control links or by damaging electronics of drones through laser-based Directed Energy Weapon.

The system can detect and jam micro drones up to 3 kilometers and lase target upto 1 to 2.5 kilometers depending on wattage of laser weapon, officials said.

The solution can be an effective counter to increased drone-based activity in the western and northern sectors. It has also been deployed for Independence Day celebrations in the national capital.

