"In My Third Term, India Will Be One Of World's Top 3 Economies": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assured that India will be one of the world's top three economies during his third term. "In my third term, India will stand among the top three economies. And this is Modi's guarantee," he said at the inauguration of the revamped Pragati Maidan, which has been renamed "Bharat Mandapam".

"In our first term, India was in the 10th spot in terms of economy. In my second term, it is the world's fifth largest economy. On the basis of track record, I will make the country believe, in the third term, economy will be among world's top three," he added.

The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre Bharat Mandapam also became a political front in its inaugural session as PM Modi directed a sharp dig at the Opposition.

Clubbing together his political rivals, PM Modi said while centres like the Bharat Mandapam enhances the country's profile, there have been people who attempted to stop it.

"These people tried to stop this Bharat Mandapam. It is some people's compulsion to stop every work. In breaking news, what all was showed. So many cases were filed... I am confident that after a while, those people will come here for some lectures/event," he said.



