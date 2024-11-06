'Symbol Of People's Trust': Nitin Gadkari Awarded YouTube's 'Golden Button'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari awarded YouTube's 'Golden Button' Award

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was awarded YouTube's prestigious 'Golden Button' Award on Wednesday, acknowledging the popularity of his content on the online video-sharing platform. The award was handed over to Mr Gadkari by the Regional Director of YouTube at Google Asia Pacific, Ajay Vidyasagar.

Expressing his gratitude, the minister of road transport and highways said that the award is a symbol of "people's trust and support" towards him. He also thanked YouTube for recognising the public's appreciation through the honour.

"A symbol of people's trust and support - honored to receive the Golden Button for sharing the journey with you all! Thank you, YouTube!," Mr Gadkari wrote on X, along with a video of the award ceremony.

Mr Gadkari has over one million subscribers on YouTube and has posted around 4,200 videos.

The videos uploaded on his channel include all the inaugural ceremonies attended by him, details of the new roadways and expressways, as well as speeches that he delivers virtually at several organisations. In 2021, Mr Gadkari uploaded a video about himself titled 'Things to know about Nitin Gadkari' - which has been pinned on his channel. The video described himself as a " visionary leader with an impressive track record".