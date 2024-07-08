Swords In Air, Music Blaring: Birthday Celebration In UP's Unnao Goes Viral

The video of the celebration has gone viral on social media.

With swords in the air and the beats of a song blaring out of speakers, a group of young men were caught on camera celebrating a birthday in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The video of the celebration has gone viral on social media, prompting action from police.

The unconventional revelry took place in the Bindanagar locality of the Gangaghat Kotwali area of Unnao. The celebratory mood took a dramatic turn when several attendees brandished swords.

The 35-second video shows more than two dozen young men prancing about to the beats of popular film songs with swords in their hands.

Senior Unnao police officer Sonam Singh said that an investigation has been launched into the matter. The Gangaghat Kotwali police has been directed to take immediate action against the individuals involved in the celebration. The viral video and CCTV are being scanned to identify the men who attended the birthday celebration, police said.

