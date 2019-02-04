Swaraj India Leader Attacked By 2 Men, Alleges Conspiracy: Cops

In a Facebook post, Anupam said his eye was nearly saved in the attack as he was wearing glasses.

A leader of the Swaraj India party was attacked with a sharp weapon by unidentified men on motorbikes in Delhi, police said on Sunday. Anupam, the party's national vice-president and chief spokesperson, was talking on phone when two men on motorbikes attacked him and snatched away his mobile phone, police said.

Anupam suffered injuries on his face, police said. The incident happened on Friday night in Delhi's East of Kailash.

In a Facebook post, Anupam alleged the incident was a conspiracy against him. He also said his eye was nearly saved in the attack as he was wearing glasses.

Police has registered a case of snatching and is probing the matter. Police have detained a few persons for questioning.