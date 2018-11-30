Swanky Tejas Coaches To Be Rolled Out In Chennai Today

Tejas coaches have seating capacity of 78 passengers.

The first set of Tejas coaches manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) of the Indian Railways will be flagged off in Chennai on Friday.

The 'swanky' coaches will be inaugurated by seniors railways officials at the Integral Coach Factory Furnishing Division, Chennai, later in the day.

The manufacturing of 23 new coaches for Tejas Express was allocated to Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory by Railway board for Northern Railways. Out of 23 coaches, 18 are air-conditioned chair cars, two are air-conditioned executive chair cars and three are power cars.

Similar to the Shatabdi Coaches, the new coaches have the same seating capacity of 78 passengers in each of the normal air-conditioned chair cars (in 3+2 Seating row arrangement) and 56 passengers in the executive class air-conditioned chair cars (in 2+2 Seating row arrangement).

Tejas coaches have fibre-reinforced plastic interior panels, ergonomic seats and smart windows.

Unlike the earlier Tejas coaches where seats are large to accommodate the audio-visual display, the new coaches have normal sized seats with audio-visual display units well fitted behind every seat, without compromising on the aesthetics of the interiors.

Apart from this, the coaches have fibre-reinforced plastic interior panels, ergonomic seats, smart windows with motor-operated Venetian blinds, on-board infotainment with Live TV, audio, video, and GPS based passenger information system.

Recently, Integral Coach Factory had successfully conducted the trial-run for the 16-bogie metro-like train, called Train 18. The train-set was manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory within a record time of 18 months.