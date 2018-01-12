Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary: Tributes Pour In For The Spiritual Leader On Twitter

On Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, also called Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, political leaders, sportsmen, citizens across the world took to micro-blogging site Twitter to pay homage to one of the worlds greatest spiritual leaders.

New Delhi: 
On Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary on January 12, political leaders, sportsmen, citizens across the world took to micro-blogging site Twitter to pay homage to one of the world's greatest spiritual leaders. Swami Vivekananda is seen as a major force in bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion in the late 19th century. He introduced Indian philosophies of vedanta and yoga to the western world and after his 1893 speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago, he was called the "Messenger of Indian wisdom to the western world". His birth anniversary is observed as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti every year. Since 1985, the day is also celebrated as National Youth Day.
 

Here are some tweets paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda:

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted his energy and enthusiasm. He tweeted, "I bow to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. Today, on National Youth Day I salute the indomitable energy and enthusiasm of our youngsters, who are the builders of New India."

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi shared an inspiring quote from him and tweeted, ""Our duty is to encourage everyone in his struggle to live up to his own highest idea, and strive at the same time to make the ideal as near as possible to the Truth."

My tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. #NationalYouthDay"

Former cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted, "Faith, faith, faith in ourselves, faith, faith in God - this is the secret of greatness- #SwamiVivekananda . My tributes to Swami Vivekananda ji on his birth anniversary. His teachings continue to inspire all."Olympic-medallist Sushil Kumar called him "an inspirational figure". He tweeted, "Swami Vivekananda is an iconic and inspirational figure for many and despite being long gone, his influence on youth still remains. #SwamiVivekananda #NationalYouthDay."Famous sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik shared a picture of his portrait made in sand. He tweeted, "On the birth anniversary of #SwamiVivekananda :My SandArt with message "Youth Power, Unite for #NewIndia" at Puri beach in Odisha, . #NationalYouthDay"Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, "My Pranaam to #SwamiVivekananda Ji. His achievements and contributions to society are guiding light for all of us. I salute the energy, enthusiasm & entrepreneurial spirit of youth of India on #NationalYouthDay. Young India will make #DigitalIndia"Former Indian opening batsman Virendra Sehwag tweeted, "Arise , awake and stop not till the goal is reached . Pranams to one of the greatest beings to have walked this planet, #SwamiVivekananda ji."Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif tweeted, "Tributes to #SwamiVivekananda ji on his birth anniversary, who influenced many youths and continues to inspire us."

