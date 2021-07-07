Swami Prakashananda, Former Head of Sivagiri Mutt, Dies At 99

Swami Prakashananda died at the age of 99.

Former chief of Sivagiri Mutt and one of the oldest spiritual leaders of the state, Swami Prakashananda died of age-related ailments, mutt sources said on Wednesday. He was 99.

The saint-scholar breathed his last at the Sree Narayana Mission Hospital here, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who condoled the demise of the spiritual leader.



In his condolence message, PM Modi hailed Swami Prakashananda as a beacon of knowledge and spirituality.

"Swami Prakashananda Ji was a beacon of knowledge and spirituality. His selfless deeds of service empowered the poorest of the poor. He took the lead in popularising the noble thoughts of

Sree Narayana Guru. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

One of the longest-serving presidents of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, Swami Prakashananda had made significant contributions in converting Sivagiri Mutt, established by 20th century saint-social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, into a globally revered spiritual centre.

Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham was an organisation established by the Guru to propagate his ideologies especially his acclaimed philosophy of "One Caste, One Religion and One God for man."

Dedicating his entire life to propagating the ideals and visions of the Guru, Prakashananda had been known for his simplicity, uncompromising devotion, selfless service and determination.

Attracted to the philosophy of the Guru, Prakashananda, who was named as Kumaran in his earlier life, had joined the Mutt at the age of 23.

