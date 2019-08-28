'First Kuldeep Sengar, Now I': BJP's Chinmayanand On Missing Woman Case

Former BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand said he is being framed.

Former Union Minister and former BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand today said that he was being framed in a case of abduction and sexual harassment as part of a conspiracy.

Referring to the FIR filed against him for the alleged abduction of a law student in SS College in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, the BJP leader told a news channel: "This is a conspiracy against me and the girl in question is a part of it. There are four other boys who had earlier tried to blackmail me and extort money."

The former minister further said that attempts were being made to malign the Yogi Adityanath government. "Earlier Kuldeep Singh Sengar was implicated in a similar case and now I am being targeted," he said.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been charged with rape as well as attempt to murder.

Swami Chinmayanand has been accused of "harassment and destroying lives of several girls" by a student of Shahjahanpur's SS College, of which the BJP leader is a director.

The girl student made this statement in a video clip that was posted on social media last week. A day later, the girl went missing and her father lodged a complaint with the police.

After the matter came into media spotlight, an FIR was registered against Chinmayanand on Tuesday night.

