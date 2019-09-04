Chinmayanand, Accused Of Harassment, Says 'Have Faith In Judiciary'

"Have full faith in judiciary and will say whatever I have to say before the SIT," Chinmayanand said

Former union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand said today that he has full faith in the judiciary, a day after the UP government constituted a Special Investigation Team or SIT to investigate charges levelled against him by a Shahjahanpur woman.

Appearing before the media for the first time after an FIR was filed against him by a female law student and her family in UP's Shahjahanpur, he said, "The matter is in the Supreme Court. An SIT has been constituted."

"I have full faith in the judiciary and I will say whatever I have to say before the SIT," he said.

At the press conference, Chinmayanand asked reporters to switch off their cameras "I will not talk to the electronic media. What will you do?," he said.

The UP Police had visited Haridwar to trace Chinmayanand after charges were filed against him by the Shahjahanpur police when the female student went missing following her allegation in a video clip that she was being harassed.

Acting on the Supreme Court's order, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday constituted the Special Investigation Team or SIT.

The Special Investigation Team will be headed by an IG-rank police officer who will look into the two cross FIRs filed in the high-profile case.

Instructions have been issued to Divisional Commissioner (Bareilly) and Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Ruhelkhand University, Bareilly, to admit the law student and her brother at Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Ruhelkhand University, Bareilly or any affiliated college, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

Directions have also been issued to the Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur to provide adequate security to the law student, her parents and other members of her family, it said.

The law student had gone missing after levelling her allegations in a video and was later found in Rajasthan by the UP police.

The Supreme Court judges said the woman had raised certain grievances against the institution where she studied and her mother and father had some apprehensions about the safety of their children.

The top court said that the Delhi Police will accompany her parents to their residence in Shahjahanpur and the woman will continue her stay in the national capital till September 12.

The Shahjahanpur police had on August 27 lodged an FIR against Chinmayanand after the student's father complained saying she went missing following her allegation in a video clip saying she had been harassed. She however hadn't named anyone in the video clip. She also spoke about threat to her and her family's life in the video clip.

Her father had filed a complaint with the police accusing Chinmayanand of kidnapping and criminal intimidation, a charge refuted by the BJP leader's lawyer who claimed it was a "conspiracy" to blackmail him.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.