Swachh Survekshan 2018: Here Are India's Top 3 Cleanest Cities

Looking at the way citizens of big winning cities had turned Swachhata into a Jan Andolan, I am not surprised at the results. Congratulations #Indore & #Bhopal for a repeat performance at #1&2. Well done #Chandigarh for coming in 3rd.- Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 16, 2018
Others will surely try & catch up next year. pic.twitter.com/M8PMQRn1QI
Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh found a special mention as the fastest moving big city of the Swachh Survekshan 2018, moving up to Rank 36 from the previous 351, in 2017.
Jharkhand has been declared the best performing state, followed by Maharashtra, in this year's Swachh Survekshan.
Jharkhand is the best-performing state in #SwachhSurvekshan2018
Congratulations Jharkhand!#MyCleanIndiapic.twitter.com/uP8iytQwz0- Swachh Bharat Urban (@SwachhBharatGov) May 16, 2018
Among other highlights of the Swachh Survekshan 2018:
Cleanest State Capital: Greater Mumbai
Best city in Innovation and Best practices: Nagpur
Best city in Solid Waste Management: Navi Mumbai
India's Cleanest City Zone-Wise -
North: Bhalso, Punjab
East: Bundu, Jharkhand
North-East: Kakching, Manipur
South: Siddipet, Telangana
West: Panchgani, Maharashtra
As a part of the Swachh Survekshan 2018, total marks for assessment was increased to 4,000, from 2,000 in last year's survey. Category wise assessment of open defecation free (ODF) progress, collection and transportation of solid waste and processing of solid waste saw their respective weightages being increased in this year Swachh Survekshan. Similar to last year's survey, the results for Swachh Survekshan 2018 involved data submitted by civic bodies on cleanliness and sanitation, as well as feedback from the citizens.