Swachh Survekshan 2018: Here Are India's Top 3 Cleanest Cities

The Swachh Survekshan 2018 increased its scale by surveying 4,203 cities from 434 cities surveyed last year.

All India | Written by , Edited by | Updated: May 16, 2018 19:07 IST
Swachh Survekshan 2018 was the first pan Indian exercise to assess cleanliness in urban India

New Delhi:  The results for Swachh Survekshan 2018 have been announced and Indore in Madhya Pradesh has retained its title of being India's cleanest city. The results were announced by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs. Swachh Survekshan 2018, which was the first pan Indian exercise to assess cleanliness in urban India, surveyed 4,203 cities from January 4 to March 10, 2018. Bhopal has been ranked as India's second cleanest city for two years in a row and Chandigarh was ranked as the third cleanest city, moving up from Rank 11 in 2017.


Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh found a special mention as the fastest moving big city of the Swachh Survekshan 2018,  moving up to Rank 36 from the previous 351, in 2017.

Jharkhand has been declared the best performing state, followed by Maharashtra, in this year's Swachh Survekshan.
 


Among other highlights of the Swachh Survekshan 2018:

Cleanest State Capital: Greater Mumbai
Best city in Innovation and Best practices: Nagpur
Best city in Solid Waste Management: Navi Mumbai
India's Cleanest City Zone-Wise -
North: Bhalso, Punjab
East: Bundu, Jharkhand
North-East: Kakching, Manipur
South: Siddipet, Telangana
West: Panchgani, Maharashtra

As a part of the Swachh Survekshan 2018, total marks for assessment was increased to 4,000, from 2,000 in last year's survey. Category wise assessment of open defecation free (ODF) progress, collection and transportation of solid waste and processing of solid waste saw their respective weightages being increased in this year Swachh Survekshan. Similar to last year's survey, the results for Swachh Survekshan 2018 involved data submitted by civic bodies on cleanliness and sanitation, as well as feedback from the citizens.

