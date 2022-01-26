BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Not On Bengal's Republic Day Event's Guest List

Some of the ministers in the state government have also not been invited to the event.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has not been invited by the state government for the Republic Day celebrations to be held at Red Road in the capital city of Kolkata.

In the list of the invitees released by the state government, Mr Adhikari's name was dropped for the event.

This has happened for the first time that the Leader of Opposition has not been invited to the Republic Day programme in the state.

However, some of the ministers in the state government have also not been invited to the event.

A maximum of 60 persons will be attending the event including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Speaker of the Assembly, Mayor of KMC, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DG and IGP, CP, Kolkata, approx 15 foreign Delegation persons, Army Official and Navy Official.