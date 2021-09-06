Big Court Relief For BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Summoned By Bengal Cops

Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in November 2020 and went on to defeat Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari today got protection against arrest from the Calcutta High Court in a case involving the death a security staff by gunshot wound in 2018. This was one of the three cases against him that the court stayed today, his lawyer said.

The former ally of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who shifted loyalties to the BJP last year, was summoned to appear before the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today. The 50-year-old, however, did not present himself for questioning.

The court said he could not be arrested in existing and future cases with its approval. The CID is probing if the security personnel's death was a case of suicide or there was someone else involved.

Mr Adhikari was summoned by the CID on the same day that Abhishek Banerjee, a senior leader of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress and nephew of the Chief Minister, was called in for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of money laundering released to the theft of coal from one of the state's mines.

The Trinamool National General Secretary left for New Delhi yesterday. His wife, Rujira Banerjee, who, too, was asked to come in for questioning, has refused to travel citing her two young children.

The former Transport Minister of Ms Banerjee parted ways with the Trinamool and joined the BJP in November 2020, months ahead of the state Assembly polls. He went on to defeat the Trinamool Congress founder in the Nandigram seat, although the party itself romped home with a thumping majority.

Ms Banerjee has, meanwhile, contested the results of the Nandigram polls.