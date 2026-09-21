SUV With Pending Challans Worth Rs 46,500, No Number Plate Seized In Gurugram

The Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday impounded an SUV after it was found that six challans amounting to Rs 46,500 were pending against it, an official said.

The vehicle was plying in violation of various traffic rules, including missing number plate and mandatory documents, and had black film on windows, police said.

According to a senior official, the Gurugram Traffic Police is conducting special enforcement drives against traffic violators. As part of the campaign, action is being taken under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act against vehicle owners who have failed to pay long-pending challans.

During a routine vehicle checking drive, the Medanta zonal officer, along with his team, stopped a black SUV Scorpio and asked the driver to produce requisite documents, which the driver failed to provide.

"Upon verification, the vehicle was found to have six pending challans under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, with a total penalty of Rs 46,500," the official said.

The vehicle was also lacking a number plate, mandatory documents and had black-filmed windows, he said, adding that the car was subsequently impounded under relevant provisions.

Gurugram Traffic Police appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules, install prescribed number plates, carry valid vehicle documents, avoid the use of illegal black film and ensure timely payment of pending challans.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)