Suspense Continues Over Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's Tenure

Ministers loyal to BS Yediyurappa say there is no question of change in leadership.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told the media today that he will follow "what the party says" after his two-year-in-office anniversary on July 26. There would be a celebration and after that, he would follow what the party decided for him. Pointing out that he has been an exception in holding this public office after the age of 75 years, he also expressed his gratitude to the party.

Speculation about Mr Yediyurappa's tenure being cut short peaked after his sudden visit to Delhi last Friday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders.

Mr Yediyurappa – who is the BJP's first Chief Minister in South India -- has been denying any talk of resignation.

On Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister had tweeted: "I am privileged to be a loyal worker of @BJP4India.It is my utmost honour to serve the party with Highest Standards of Ethics & Behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for party."

The Chief Minister has been seeing support for his continuation in the post from heads of Hindu religious institutions who met him personally and who also gave statements asking him to complete the final two years of his term.

Ministers loyal to him have been saying there is no question of a change in leadership in the state.

Education minister Suresh Kumar told NDTV today, "It is very clear that no discussion is being held in the state for CM change. For us the Chief Minister is continuing. He will continue.

The 78-year-old BJP Chief Minister had also got the public support of the Congress's MB Patil, who had tweeted that the BJP might face the "wrath of Lingayats" if they "ill-treat" Mr Yediyurappa.

The Congress's Krishna Byre Gowda told NDTV, "M B Patil has said something about the current Chief Minister, Shri Yediyurappaji. The party has made it clear it is his personal opinion. It has nothing to do with the Congress party. It is purely his personal opinion."