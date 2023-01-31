Suspects In Custody Shot At By Police After They Tried To Snatch Weapons

The trio was arrested after they opened fire at a Jaipur nightclub. (Representational)

Three people, including a minor, accused of firing at a night club were injured in the early hours of Tuesday when policemen escorting them fired shots at them when they attempted to snatch arms from them while they were being taken to Jaipur from Agra, officials said.

The incident took place on Goner road in Jaipur. The accused, who were involved in firing at a night club of Jaipur on Saturday night, were caught in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. They were being taken back to the Rajasthan capital from Agra by the Jaipur Police team.

The accused got the police vehicle stopped on the pretext of relieving themselves. As the police team stopped and took them out of the vehicle, they attacked the policemen and tried to snatch their arms. They started running from the spot following which the police opened fire and shot them in the legs.

They were taken to the SMS Hospital for treatment, police said.

The accused Rishabh, Pradeep Shukla and the minor are undergoing treatment. They had opened fire at G-club in Jaipur on the night of Saturday. Soon after the attack, one Ritik Boxer, claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

During investigation, it came to light that a criminal named Rohit Godara had demanded Rs 5 lakh extortion from the owner of the club and on not fulfilling the demand, they fired shots there.

After a technical investigation by the cyber team, the police found that the accused were using VPN network using fake SIM cards and by hiding their locations, they were calling various businessmen to extort money.

Based on input by Bikaner police on the whereabouts of the criminals involved in firing, the Jaipur Police coordinated with Agra team and arrested Rishabh, Pradeep Shukla and the minor in Jaitpura area of Agra on Monday.

