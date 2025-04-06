Suspecting Her Of Infidelity, Man Slits Wife's Throat On Bengaluru Street

A man killed his wife in the middle of a street in Bengaluru Friday night, suspecting her of infidelity. The incident, which unfolded in full view of the public, took place in the Electronic City area of the Karnataka capital.

The attacker, identified as 43-year-old Krishnappa, is a daily wage labourer from Bagepalli in Chikkaballapur district. Krishnappa murdered his 35-year-old wife, K Sharada, a domestic worker, by slitting her throat with a knife. The attack occurred around 8 pm on Friday, as Sharada was returning home from work.

According to the police, Krishnappa had travelled from Bagepalli with the intent to kill. He waited for his wife on her regular route home. As she approached, he confronted her and launched a brutal assault, repeatedly stabbing her in the neck. She collapsed on the spot and died of her injuries before any assistance could arrive.

As Krishnappa attempted to flee the scene, he was chased down by locals and restrained until police arrived.

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police Sarah Fatima, along with a forensic team, visited the crime scene shortly after the incident.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

