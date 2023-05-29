Suspected Pak Drone Carrying Drugs Shot Down Near Border In Amritsar

The black-coloured drone was carrying a bag containing 2.70 kilogrammes of narcotics.

BSF troops shot down a suspected Pakistani drone that allegedly sneaked into the Indian side near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar, an official on Monday.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle after hearing its buzzing noise in the district's Dhanoi Khurd village around 8.50 pm on Sunday, the BSF official said.

The black-coloured drone (quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) with a bag containing 2.70 kilogrammes of narcotics attached to it was recovered from a field following a search, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)