Suspected Maoist Kill BJP Worker In Chhattisgarh's Mohla Manpur

The incident took place on Friday evening (Representational)

A Bharatiya Janata Party worker was killed allegedly by unknown gunmen in the Maoist-affected district of Mohla Manpur in Chhattisgarh, a top police official said on Saturday. Police have suspected the role of Maoists behind the murder in the poll-bound state.

Rajnandgaon Inspector General (IG) Rahul Bhagat said the police force, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and others immediately reached the spot after receiving the information.

"In the Mohla Manpur Ambagarh Chowki district, under the Aundhi police station, Birjhu Taram was killed by unknown gunmen... Since last night, proceedings have been ongoing on the incident," IG Bhagat told ANI on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening.

"We have started the investigation," IG said, adding that the blockade has been imposed on all the routes for travel.

"The area is Maoist-affected, and we have gotten a few rounds of cartridges from the spot. It is a possibility that Naxalites may have executed this," he said.

Earlier during the day, two Maoists were killed following an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday morning, a top police official said.

The official further said that the District Reserve Guards recovered two bodies of Maoists, along with arms and ammunition, in the Gome Jungle of Koylibeda police station limits today at 8:00 am.

"Kanker DRG recovered two male naxal dead bodies along with an INSAS rifle, one 12-bore rifle, and other arms and ammunition after an escalation of force (EoF)," said P Sunderraj Inspector-General, Bastar.

Polling for 20 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held on November 7 while votes for the remaining 70 seats will be cast in the second phase on November 17.

The counting of votes in Chhattisgarh, along with those in four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)