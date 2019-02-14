'Orator Par Excellence': How PM Modi Wished Sushma Swaraj On Her Birthday

Sushma Swaraj turns 67 today. PM Modi describes her as "orator par excellence".

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj turns 67 today. The national leader, who started her career as a lawyer, joined politics in her early 20s. From then on, she rose to become one of the most prominent leaders of the Bhartiya Janata Party. On her birthday, leaders from her party and the opposition poured wishes for her good health and long life on micro-blogging site Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her for her oratorical skills.

"Greetings to @SushmaSwaraj Ji on her birthday. Sushma Ji is one of the most remarkable leaders of our nation. She has distinguished herself as an outstanding Minister and her oratory is par excellence. Her role in strengthening BJP is key. Praying for her long and healthy life," the Prime Minister wrote.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh called her an able administrator.

"Greetings and warm wishes to senior and valued colleague Smt. @SushmaSwaraj ji, on her birthday. As an astute leader and able administrator, Sushmaji has scripted many success stories for the country. May she be blessed with a long life, filled with happiness and good health," Mr Singh tweeted.

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh wrote that working with her is nothing short of a privilege.

"Birthday wishes to my senior colleague & prominent leader @SushmaSwaraj ji. Sushma ji, I pray to god that he bestows you with lots of good health & success. Working with you these past four & a half years has been nothing short of a privilege,I am glad I got this opportunity," he wrote.

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani called her a "force to reckon with".

"Greetings to our senior leader @SushmaSwaraj ji on her birthday. A force to reckon with in administration and organisation, her amiable personality is endearing. Prayers for her good health and long life," she tweeted.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also wished her:

"Felicitations to my senior colleague in the council of ministers Smt @SushmaSwaraj Ji on her birthday. May God grant her good health, happiness & a long life ahead. Many happy returns of the day," Mr Puri wrote.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted, "Birthday compliments to Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji, my colleague in the Union Cabinet, may she be blessed with good health and a long life. @SushmaSwaraj"

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also wished her long life.

"Wishing @SushmaSwaraj ji best of health and a long life on her birthday. May she continue to inspire us with her leadership on the world stage," the minister tweeted.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Best wishes on your birthday @SushmaSwaraj Ji. Wish you good health."

Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for Ms Swaraj, who has gained massive popularity on Twitter for her prompt and witty replies.

She is one of the most loved and respected politicians of recent times and people on Twitter have expressed their wish to see her as the future Prime Minister of the country.

"Wishing the supermom of India, Queen of diplomacy, an inspiration, one of the stalwarts of Indian politics, Lady Atalji, EAM @SushmaSwaraj ji on her birthday. India wishes to see her as PM," a user wrote.