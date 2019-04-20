Sushma Swaraj Assures Help To Indian Man In US To Get Body Of His Mother

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj actively helps people on Twitter

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, while troubleshooting on Twitter the problems of Indians who are living abroad, came across a post by a man from New Jersey who alleged that his mother had expired in the aircraft.

He tweeted to Ms Swaraj that the paper work to get the body of his mother and then to take it to India for the final rituals was slow and if he could get some help.

Replying promptly to the man in US, the foreign minister tweeted, "I know Consulate is closed today. But this family needs urgent help. Please help them. @IndiainNewYork"

Sandeep : I know the Consulate is closed today. But this family needs urgent help. Please help them. @IndiainNewYorkhttps://t.co/VbIahwqzi7 — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 20, 2019

@SushmaSwaraj I am writing this from New Jersey, USA. My friend my mom expired in the aircraft and the process (paper work) is slow to get the body and leave the country to do final ritual in India.. Any help here so that they can leave as early as possible. — Shiva Kumar DS (@dsshivakumar) April 19, 2019

In another tweet, Ms Swaraj offered assistance to a woman seeking help to bring back her husband, who was stranded in Guinea as his passport was confiscated for more than a month.

Silas - Please send me a report on this. @EOIIvoryCoast



Amrita - I have asked for a report from our Ambassador accredited to Guinea. https://t.co/aCidnWYlig — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 20, 2019

Dear Madam, this is my urgent request again.

I am writing to you to seek your URGENT intervention to help bring my husband back safely home. He is stranded in Guinea with his passport confiscated for more than 1 month now need your help as it's affecting his health — Amrita (@Amrita79601252) April 20, 2019

