Sushma Swaraj Assures Help To Indian Man In US To Get Body Of His Mother

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj asked Indian consulate in New York to help an Indian man with paper work to get body of his mother.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 20, 2019 09:26 IST
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj actively helps people on Twitter


NEW DELHI: 

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, while troubleshooting on Twitter the problems of Indians who are living abroad, came across a post by a man from New Jersey who alleged that his mother had expired in the aircraft. 

He tweeted to Ms Swaraj that the paper work to get the body of his mother and then to take it to India for the final rituals was slow and if he could get some help. 

Replying promptly to the man in US, the foreign minister tweeted, "I know Consulate is closed today. But this family needs urgent help. Please help them. @IndiainNewYork"

In another tweet, Ms Swaraj offered assistance to a woman seeking help to bring back her husband, who was stranded in Guinea as his passport was confiscated for more than a month.

