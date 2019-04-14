Sushma Swaraj Assures Help In Bringing J&K Student's Body From Bangladesh

Sushma Swaraj tweeted the MEA was in touch with the family in Jammu and Kashmir. (File)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said efforts were on to bring the body of a student from Jammu and Kashmir, who died in Bangladesh, a day after former J&K chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah sought her help in the matter.

Quaratul Ain, a student from Jammu and Kashmir, died on Saturday in Bangladesh. She was pursuing MBBS from Tahir-ul-Nissa medical college in Bangladesh.

"Ms.Quaratulain MBBS student from Anantnag - Indian High Commission in Bangladesh is in touch with the family of the deceased. I spoke to her brother Harris yesterday. We are expediting the return of her mortal remains. @ihcdhaka," Ms Swaraj tweeted this morning.

Ms.Quaratulain MBBS student from Anantnag - Indian High Commission in Bangladesh is in touch with the family of the deceased. I spoke to her brother Harris yesterday. We are expediting the return of her mortal remains. @ihcdhaka — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 14, 2019

It was Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti who first raised the matter with Ms Swaraj on Twitter on Saturday morning. "Dear @SushmaSwaraj ji, Quratul Ain, a kashmiri student has died in Bangladesh. She was pursuing her studies in Tahir Ul Nisa Medical College. Request your help to the family to get her body home (sic)," she had written.

Dear @SushmaSwaraj ji, Quratul Ain, a kashmiri student has died in Bangladesh. She was pursuing her studies in Tahir Ul Nisa Medical College. Request your help to the family to get her body home. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 13, 2019

Later, National Conference's Omar Abdullah said he had received a "request for help" from journalists in South Kashmir's Anantnag. "Dear @SushmaSwaraj sahiba, I have received this request for help from journalists in Anantnag. Their colleague lost his sister Quaratulain, a student at Tahir-ul-Nissa medical college in Bangladesh. The family needs assistance getting the young lady's mortal remains back," he wrote to the foreign minister.

Dear ⁦@SushmaSwaraj⁩ sahiba, I have received this request for help from journalists in Anantnag. Their colleague lost his sister Quaratulain, a student at Tahir-ul-Nissa medical college in Bangladesh. The family needs assistance getting the young lady's mortal remains back. pic.twitter.com/sEXvHw27Bi — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 13, 2019

I appeal to you on behalf of the family to please intervene with the Government of Bangladesh. Any help will greatly help the family at this time of great tragedy. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 13, 2019

Very grateful for your help at this difficult time for the family. https://t.co/BkktAmSWNM — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 13, 2019

The High Commission of India in Dhaka responded to Mr Abdullah saying the officers were in "touch with the family".

"High Commission of India, Dhaka is actively coordinating with the Bangladesh authorities for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the student. Our officers are in touch with family," it wrote. Mr Abdullah said he was "grateful" for the help.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj actively helps people on Twitter. She responded to two other requests this morning, assuring help to a woman about her husband in Mexico.

Please give me the details of your husband in Mexico. We will try to help you. https://t.co/IrIjzuJ4xr — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 13, 2019

Sandeep - Please help the bereaved family. @IndiainNewYorkhttps://t.co/cwDx3wdGhq — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 14, 2019

In another tweet, she offered help to the brother of a man who died in Boston, United States.



