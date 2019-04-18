Sushil Modi Files Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Modi' Remark

Sushil Modi has also objected to Rahul Gandhi's "chowkidar chor hai" jibe.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday filed a defamation case against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his reported statement that "all thieves have Modi in their surnames".

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader told the media in Patna that his lawyer filed the case in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court in Patna under Section 500 of the IPC.

He added that the court was likely to hear the case on April 22.

Sushil Kumar Modi had announced on Tuesday that he would be filing the case against Mr Gandhi as "it defames and hurts the sentiments of everyone who has the Modi surname".

He has also objected to Mr Gandhi's "chowkidar chor hai" jibe.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.