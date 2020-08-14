'Sushant Rajput Was Also Our Son, No Political Interference': Sena Leader

Sushant Singh Rajput's family accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide

There is no political interference in the Mumbai Police investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said, adding the actor was also "like our son". The Bihar Police have complained of non-cooperation by their Mumbai counterpart in the separate investigation on a First Information Report filed by Mr Rajput's family in Patna against his friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, who the family alleges cheated Mr Rajput financially and drove him to suicide.

Mr Raut said like everyone else, his party also wants to get to the bottom of the case.

"We have full sympathy for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Yesterday I just said that they should have some patience, but it was shown that I have threatened them. Was that a threat? Trust Mumbai Police. If you think they are not doing a good job, then go to CBI. They can also approach the UN and CIA," Mr Raut told news agency ANI.

"Sushant Singh Rajput was also our son. He lived in Mumbai. He was an actor. Bollywood is Mumbai's family. What enmity will we have? Even we want his family to get justice. We want the secret behind his death or suicide to come out. There is no political affair in the investigation of Mumbai Police," Mr Raut said.

The lawyer of Mr Rajput's relative and BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh on Wednesday said the Shiv Sena MP had been given 48 hours to apologise for his statements linked to Mr Rajput's death.

"The incident took place in Mumbai. The FIR was filed in Patna and the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe. The centre immediately agreed. This is illegal. The case is now technically with the CBI. The Mumbai Police is investigating the case and if there is anything else to probe, the CBI can do it," Mr Raut told reporters on Thursday.

In his complaint to Bihar Police, Mr Rajput's father alleged Ms Chakraborty illegally transferred Rs 15 crore in tranches from his son's account. The investigation is following the money trail, the Bihar Police has said.

The Mumbai Police has denied allegations that they did not act on a warning by the family of Mr Rajput of a threat to him. The police said Mr Rajput's brother-in-law, who is a police officer, had been using his influence to sort out the actor's lack of contact with his family, allegedly at the behest of Ms Chakraborty.

Mr Rajput's family has asked the Supreme Court not to transfer the police case from Patna to Mumbai, as sought by Ms Chakraborty. The case is now being handled by the CBI. A separate probe into alleged money laundering is going on under the Enforcement Directorate.

