Film Critic Rajeev Masand Records Statement In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in June (File)

Film critic Rajeev Masand on Tuesday recorded his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput death case in Mumbai's Bandra police station. The actor was found dead in his apartment in June.

The police were likely to question Mr Masand about the reviews he had given to the actor's film, news agency PTI reported.

The police had said the actor was suffering from depression and died by suicide; no last note was found in the apartment. They are currently probing if professional rivalry in Bollywood drove him to take the step.

The police have recorded the statements of 35 people in the case, including his friend Rhea Chakraborty, directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shekhar Kapur.

Last week, the Mumbai Police recorded statement of the actor's psychiatrist, Dr Kersi Chavda, to know about the actor's medical history, his mental state before his death and about the changed dosages of medicines. Apart from Dr Chavda, statements of three other doctors were also recorded by the Bandra police.

Prominent filmmaker Aaditya Chopra also recorded his statement last week on his company Yashraj's film contract with the actor. The banner had cancelled a movie - to be named 'Paani' - in which Mr Rajput was in the lead role.

Ms Chakraborty last week demanded a CBI probe into the case. Tagging Home Minister Amit Shah in a social media post, she said she "wanted to understand what prompted him to take the step".

Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh dismissed her demand saying the local police were capable to investigate the case.

Sushant Rajput's death had caused a huge uproar on social media as people called out nepotism in Bollywood.