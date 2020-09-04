Narcotics Bureau Search Team At Rhea Chakraborty's Mumbai Home

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of harassment.

A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reached actor Rhea Chakraborty's Mumbai house this morning to conduct searches, days after the probe agency began investigating the drugs angle into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The NCB has drawn links between Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik, and alleged drug dealer Zaid Vilatra, who has been arrested.

The probe agency also carried out searches at the house of Mr Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda. Sources in the agency had earlier said that 20-year-old Vilatra allegedly supplied cannabis to Showik Chakraborty and Mr Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda, who were introduced to each by another middleman Abdel Basit Parihar, 23.