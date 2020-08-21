Enforcement Directorate Records Statement Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the alleged money laundering linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, today recorded the statement of the actor's sister.

Priyanka Singh, the actor's sister, has been mentioned as a nominee in one of Sushant Singh Rajput's bank accounts, officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused his friend Rhea Chakraborty of financial fraud and abetment of suicide and filed a case against her in Patna which has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the probe agency had recorded the statement of the actor's father KK Singh.

On Wednesday, KK Singh declared that he is the legal heir of the late actor and he, along with his daughters, comprise his family.

In a statement, Mr Singh also said that Mr Rajput's engagements with his lawyer, chartered accountant and other professionals ended with his death in June and no one can represent the actor's property without his consent.

"It is hereby declared that I am the legal heir of late Sushant Singh Rajput and in that capacity, any arrangement that Sushant had during his lifetime for the engagement of any lawyer, Chartered Accountant and other professionals came to an end upon the death of Sushant and thereafter no lawyer, Chartered Accountant or other person is entitled to represent the estate of Sushant without my express consent," Mr Singh said in a statement.

This morning, the CBI began probe into the death of the actor, found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14, two days after the Supreme Court ordered the probe agency to take over the case.

