Sushant Singh Rajput Checked Into Hospital, Said 'Afraid All The Time': Doctor

Sushant Singh Rajput was admitted to hospital in November 2019 after his manager Shruti Modi said he was in dire need of treatment, one of the doctors who treated the actor in his final months told the Mumbai Police. In January this year, Rhea Chakraborty had asked the doctor to admit him again but later said the actor had decided against it and wanted to visit his sister in Chandigarh instead.

A statement by one of the two psychiatrists who treated Sushant Singh Rajput, which is part of the CBI investigations into his June 14 death, reveals that he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai in November.

The doctor who made the hospital arrangements told the Mumbai Police that he received a call from Shruti Modi on November 25 last year. She called from Sushant Singh Rajput's phone and asked him to meet the actor. She called the same night and cancelled the meeting, according to the doctor.

"On the date 27/11/2019, Miss Shruti Modi messaged me on WhatsApp to make my appointment for the same afternoon at 3:00 PM," the doctor said. She came alone to his clinic "and requested me to check up and treat Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput and that he is in dire need of treatment. Also, she asked if I can get him admitted if needed," said the doctor.

He said he called the Hinduja Health Care Hospital and consulted with doctors about admitting Sushant Singh Rajput in a special private room. He also asked for confidentiality.

Sushant Singh Rajput was admitted the same day.

"After that, on the date 28/11/2019, around 9:00 AM, during the visit to Hinduja Health Care Hospital, I examined and met Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time. At that time, he told me things like he is not getting sleep or has any appetite, he doesn't like anything in life now, he doesn't wish to live and he is afraid all the time. On that, I primarily diagnosed the ailment Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from to be depression and anxiety. He told me that he is experiencing these symptoms for the last 10 days," the statement said.

"…Mr Sushant Singh Rajput told me that he is experiencing symptoms of depression for the last 10 days, but I concluded that he has that disease for a very long time, from the symptoms of the disease and the severity of the symptoms."

The doctor said he had noted down "evidence of severe anxiety plus depression and existential crisis" in the case-paper of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"It was evident from the words of Sushant Singh Rajput, that nothing is happening as per his expectation and that he is insecure. But, the reason was appearing to be negative thoughts in his mind. No strong outer reason was seen for such feelings of his in the examination. Hence, he was a patient falling in the 80 percent grid, as above. Depression can occur to such patients due to thyroid deficiencies, Vitamin B12 & D3 deficiencies, Hemoglobin deficiencies, and imbalance in some chemicals and stimulants in the brain like Serotonin. Some peculiar patients also get anxiety and depression due to heredity. During the said examination, I asked Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput, if he is getting suicidal thoughts, to which he replied in no."

The 34-year-old actor was given medicines to help reduce depression and restlessness.

"After that, on (November 29) in the morning, during my normal visit to Hinduja Health care Hospital, Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput had asked me if he can smoke. I had rejected that demand. After that, I was regularly visiting Sushant Singh Rajput in the hospital."

Sushant Singh Rajput left hospital within three days, the doctor said.

"After that, on the date 30/11/2019, around 12:00 p.m. noon, Sushant Singh Rajput expressed a strong desire to the Hospital Staff to discharge him to go home.

After discussing with the staff, as he was recovering and he had promised to take all the medicines on time, he was discharged as per his wish. During discharge from hospital, Sushant Singh Rajput was accompanied by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty," the doctor told Mumbai Police.

It was in mid-January that Rhea Chakraborty asked the doctor if Sushant Singh Rajput could be hospitalised again as he was "under severe depression". The doctor said he could refer them to another expert as he was travelling, but Rhea Chakraborty told him Sushant does not want to get admitted and he wants to visit his sister in Chandigarh.

