Sushant Rajput Case: Centre Asks To Be Part Of Rhea Chakraborty Petition

An FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father named Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives.

The central government on Friday approached the Supreme Court requesting to be heard in the petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty challenging the case against her in Bihar in the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

The central government said it wants to be heard in the case in the interest of justice and it will not cause prejudice to any party in the transfer petition. Legal experts said the centre's request is standard procedure and may have been prompted by the tussle between Maharashtra and Bihar over the case.

Rhea Chakraborty had challenged the complaint filed against her in Patna following Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. The Bollywood actor's death was suicide, says the Mumbai police, which is investigating whether he was driven by clinical depression and ugly rivalries in the film industry.

The Patna Police launched a new investigation after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed a complaint blaming Rhea Chakraborty, for his suicide and accusing her of taking his money and harassing him. Later, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Earlier in the day, the Bihar government accused the Mumbai police of helping Rhea Chakraborty and obstructing its investigation, in a statement to the Supreme Court.

Rhea Chakraborty has given no proof that the Patna police is "biased against her" beyond "general and bald allegations", said the lawyer for Bihar, arguing against the actor's petition to transfer the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna to Maharashtra.

The Bihar government told the Supreme Court that Patna police does have jurisdiction in the case because the complaint is by Sushant Singh Rajput's father, who is from Patna.