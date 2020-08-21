Sushant Rajput Case: 4-Member Team From AIIMS To Examine Autopsy Report

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14

A four-member forensic team from AIIMS will examine the autopsy report of actor Sushant Singh Rajput after the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has been tasked to probe the actor's death, approached the hospital seeking assistance.

Sources say the AIIMS team will be led by Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicines, and the CBI will share the autopsy and viscera reports in a couple of days. Dr Gupta has told NDTV that "we will do our examination in the angle of a murder."

"Our priority will be to examine the case in murder angle and overall all the possible manner of death" Dr Gupta told NDTV.

Dr Gupta had earlier conducted post-mortems in several high profile cases like the Sunanda Pushkar and Sheena Bora death cases.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14. The Mumbai police said it was a case of suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused his friend Rhea Chakraborty of financial fraud and abetment of suicide.

The CBI took over the investigation into the death after the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence it has collected to the agency. A "fair, competent and impartial probe" is the need of the hour to stop speculation, the top court had said.