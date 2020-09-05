Sushant Singh Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Produced In Court Over Drug Charges

Sushant Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik was arrested by the NCB

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik, and Sushant Singh Rajput's manager, Samuel Miranda, were produced before a Mumbai court by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday morning. Both were taken to the city's Sion Hospital before being presented in court for a routine medical examination.

The NCB, which is seeking custody of the Mr Miranda and Mr Chakraborty for five days, also presented and sought custody of Kaizan Ibrahim, an alleged drug peddler who was also questioned in connection with allegations of drug abuse surrounding Mr Rajput's death in June.

NCB sources have said that both Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda bought drugs from Ibrahim and Zaid Vilatra, who is also in the agency's custody, via one Abdul Basit on several instances.

Sources further said that Mr Miranda paid for these drugs using Google Pay.

Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty were arrested on Friday by the NCB, which is probing They have been charged under multiple sections of the anti-narcotics law, sources said.

Early Friday, a NCB team, accompanied by cops, raided their homes. The search teams included women officials and they were seen wearing masks and gloves and using multiple vehicles

NCB Deputy Director (operations) KPS Malhotra, who is heading the probe team of the agency, was seen leading the search and he told journalists that the houses of Showik and Miranda were being searched as a "procedural" action. Showik and Rhea Chakraborty live in the same house.

Another senior official said the agency is looking to gather additional evidence and some documents have been seized by the search teams. They said both Showik and Miranda were handed over summons to join the investigation during the search.

Later in the day, the two men were taken by the NCB search team and questioned at the agency's office in the city.

The NCB has arrested seven people so far in this case including Showik Chakraborty's and Samuel Miranda. The two arrested drug dealers are Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar, while Kaizan Ibrahim has been questioned since Thursday.

Parihar is learnt to have "links" with the narcotics case registered against Sushant Singh's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, 28, and others, news agency PTI reported.

Parihar is linked to a person who in turn allegedly featured in chats recovered from the mobile phone of Rhea and Showik, officials have said.

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused in the death of the 34-year-old actor that is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the NCB, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges. The NCB began the probing intro the drug angle in this case after inputs from the ED.

The NCB has said that it is looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood" in this case. According to officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs and these leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the CBI.