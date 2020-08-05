Sushant Rajput's Relative, A Cop, Asked Me To 'Pressurise Rhea': Mumbai Police Officer

Sushant Singh Rajput's family felt Rhea Chakraborty was "controlling" him, a Mumbai cop claimed

A senior Mumbai police official has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law, an IPS officer, had asked him to pressurise the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to end their relationship.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjitsingh Dahiya told a TV channel that OP Singh, brother-in-law of Sushant Rajput and senior IPS officer of Haryana police, had made the request in February this year.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

"Singh asked me to call Rhea Chakraborty to the police station informally and pressurise her," said Mr Dahiya, who was the zonal police head of Bandra region till April 1.

Mr Dahiya said Mr Singh allegedly told him that Sushant Singh Rajput's family felt Rhea Chakraborty was "controlling" the actor and wanted her out of his life.

Mr Dahiya said the actor's family did not submit a written complaint. He said OP Singh made the informal request (to pressurise Rhea Chakraborty) to him through WhatsApp messages on February 18 and 25.

The DCP said Mr Singh visited Mumbai on February 5 and allegedly told him to inform Sushant Singh Rajput that he was in Mumbai. He also requested that a person called Miranda be kept in a day's police custody, without any complaint or investigation, Mr Dahiya claimed.

The DCP said he "politely and firmly" told Mr Singh that it was not possible for him to call anyone to the police station and keep him in custody as it was against procedure.

Mr Dahiya said he asked Mr Singh to file a written complaint based on which the matter would be investigated. "The written complaint never came," he added.

Sushant Rajput's father KK Singh has released a video saying he alerted Mumbai police on February 25 that his sons life was in danger.

On Monday, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said the family didn't raise any suspicion when the city police recorded their statements on June 16. "At that moment, they didn't raise any suspicion and also didn't complain about any lapse in our investigation," he said.

