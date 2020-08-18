Sushant Rajput Case: Big Court Decision For Rhea Chakraborty Tomorrow

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty said the charges against her were "total nonsense".

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will decide whether the case filed by actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father in Bihar against actor Rhea Chakraborty will be transferred to Mumbai. Ms Chakraborty, 28, had asked the top court to transfer the First Information Report or FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police said the promising young actor had died by suicide and began investigating industry rivalries and depression as probable causes.

More than a month later, his father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar, accusing his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating him financially and mentally harassing him.

After a brief inquiry by the Bihar Police, the complaint spawned two separate investigations by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, which probes financial crimes, and a legal wrangle in the Supreme Court over jurisdiction.

In her submission, Ms Chakraborty said the Bihar Police's FIR was "completely illegal" and the state did not have jurisdiction to send the case to the CBI but added she has no objection if the Supreme Court transferred the case to the agency.

Hounded by conspiracy theorists, a section of the media and an avalanche of online hate, she has denied all charges made by Sushant Singh's father as "total nonsense" and said the move to supersede the Mumbai Police investigation had become about politics.

"The comments made at the last hearing before the Hon'ble Supreme Court on the 11th of August 2020, make it evident that this has become more about politics than the truth. Unwanted and irrelevant submissions are being made. The number of politicians taking advantage of this case on the eve of elections in Bihar," Rhea Chakraborty said in a statement on Tuesday, along with new allegations against Sushant Singh's family.