Surveyor Crushed To Death As Container Falls From Gantry Crane Near Mumbai

A 26-year-old surveyor was crushed to death in the container yard at Jasai in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

Sandeep Dinesh Chourasia, a container surveyor, was killed on duty after a container fell from a rail-mounted gantry crane at 8:30pm on Wednesday, the Uran police station official said.

"A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the rail-mounted gantry crane operator though he is yet to be arrested," the official said.

