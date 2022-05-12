Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque: Court OKs Video Inspection In Big Order

The video inspection of Gyanvapi mosque will continue, a Varanasi court said today

The video inspection of the Gyanvapi mosque, located next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, will continue, a local court said today. The court had ordered an inspection in April this year on petitions by five Hindu women asking for year-long access to pray at a Hindu shrine behind the western wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi.

The survey has to be completed by May 17, the petitioners' lawyer told NDTV outside the court today.

The court today said it has decided not to replace the commissioner overseeing the survey.

The petitioners' lawyer told NDTV the court has appointed two more survey commissioners; in total there are three now. The two new commissioners are Vishal Kumar Singh and Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Abhay Nath Yadav, the lawyer for the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, had alleged the first court-appointed commissioner is biased.

The site is currently opened for prayers once a year. The women also want permission to pray to other "visible and invisible deities within the old temple complex". The local court had earlier directed the authorities to submit a report by May 10.

The survey started last Friday but has not been fully completed because of a dispute over videography inside the mosque.