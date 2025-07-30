Survey Finds Fictitious Voters Registered In Bengal, Probe Ordered

An attempt at voter list manipulation in Bengal is suspected after a small audit revealed serious violations in the handling of Election Commission's Form 6, used to register new voters. Investigations have been ordered into the new voter registrations that took place over the last year and into the two officials allegedly involved.

A memo from the Chief Electoral Officer accessed by NDTV indicates that the two "Electoral Registration Officers" or ERO had accepted a considerable number of applications from fictitious voters. The mandatory verification process was bypassed.

The irregularities were detected after a sample review of less than 1 per cent of Form 6 submitted was undertaken.

The memo said the mandatory verification by a Booth Level Officer was deliberately skipped, and similar documents were used repeatedly for multiple fraudulent applications.

The memo also said casual Data Entry Operators were granted access to the ERO Net system. They were the ones who disposed of the applications improperly.

The Chief Electoral Officer has ordered the district officials to take immediate action. Teams of senior officer teams should be formed to investigate all Form 6 disposals carried out over the past year, they have been told.

A detailed report has to be submitted by August 14.

Additionally, it was directed that contractual or casual data entry operators not be allowed to handle Form 6, 7, or 8 or any ERO Net-related duties, moving forward.

The urgent directive highlights a significant breach in electoral protocol.

An internal probe is in progress against the two EROs.

The matter comes amid a huge row over the revision of voter lists in Bihar that has now reached the Supreme Court.

The Opposition parties allege the Election Commission's processes will result in largescale disenfranchisement of voters that would benefit the BJP.

Assembly elections are due next year in Bengal - where the BJP has been trying to capture power from Trinamool Congress chief and three-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.