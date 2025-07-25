Phase 1 Of Bihar Poll Roll Revision Complete, 65.2 Lakh Voters Risk Being Removed

The first phase of the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has been completed and the names of 65.2 lakh voters are likely to be excluded.

Data released by the Election Commission on Friday, the last day for submitting enumeration forms, shows that of the 65.2 lakh voters, 22 lakh are dead, 35 lakh have permanently shifted outside Bihar, 7 lakh are enrolled as voters in more than one place and 1.2 lakh are yet to submit their forms.

The Election Commission (EC) said 99.8% of Bihar's electors have been covered under the SIR exercise. Out of 7.9 crore electors, forms of 7.23 crore electors have been received and digitised, and their names will be included in the draft electoral roll.

Eligible voters whose names are left out can still be added after filling the prescribed forms during the next phase of the process between August 1 and September 1, and parties can also file objections for the removal of ineligible voters.