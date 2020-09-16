3 Arrested For Murder Of Suresh Raina's Relatives, Case Solved: Punjab

Three members of the gang that brutally attacked cricketer Suresh Raina's family in Punjab's Pathankot last month have been arrested, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Wednesday, as he declared the case "solved".

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said the accused were part of an inter-state gang of robber-criminals and that 11 other members were on the run and efforts are being made to capture them as well.

The 33-year-old cricketer lost his uncle and a cousin after the family was attacked at their Pathankot home reportedly by robbers on August 20.