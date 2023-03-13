Surekha Yadav, First Woman Loco Pilot Of Asia, Operates Vande Bharat Express

Surekha Yadav became the country's first female train driver in 1988.

Surekha Yadav, the first female locomotive pilot in Asia, operated the Vande Bharat Express from Solapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal (CSMT) in Maharashtra today. She also became the first female Vande Bharat Express loco pilot and earned praise from Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Platform number eight of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal was used to honour Surekha Yadav. She expressed her gratitude for being given the chance to operate the high-speed Vande Bharat Train. The train left Solapur at the decided time and arrived at CSMT five minutes early.

A press release by Central Railway stated, "She was thankful for giving her the opportunity to pilot the new age, state of the art technology Vande Bharat Train. The train departed Solapur at right time and reached CSMT 5 minutes before time. The crew learning process involves signal observance, hands-on new equipment, co-ordination with other crew members, observance of all parameters for running of a train."

Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, introduced Ms Yadav on Twitter. "Vande Bharat - powered by Nari Shakti. Smt. Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express."

Ms Yadav, a native of Satara, Maharashtra, became the country's first female train driver in 1988. For her accomplishments, she has received numerous honours at both the state and national levels.

CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February. The train has improved connectivity between the two cities and also facilitates travel to important pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi in Pune district.