Surat Students Design Robot That Can Pull A Rickshaw

They spent 25 days and about Rs 30,000 building the robot.

A group of four Surat students have created a robot that can walk like a human being and even pull rickshaws. They spent 25 days and about Rs 30,000 building the robot, according to PTI. The news agency has also released a video of the robot in action.

It is powered by a battery that can be recharged timely. The students who developed the robot intend to add more functionality to it so that it can be utilised broadly even though its upper body is only a design element.

One of the students, Maurya Shivam, told PTI, "The robot which you are looking at is not my first attempt, I have already worked on several other robots which are used in different fields for various purposes. This robot which you have seen has been made after in-depth study about humans, focusing on their legs, especially the way they walk - it was designed based on that."

Mr Shivam stated that successful tests have been conducted for its walking on the road. "This is our prototype which we have tested on the road. And this is not completed yet, work still remains to be done on its leg, hand, head and face. We have tried to create it as same as how a normal human walks," he continued.

In February, a tech geek in Karnataka developed a humanoid robot named 'Shiksha' that can teach children up to class four. However, the model has not been deployed anywhere officially.

Its developer Akshay Mashelkar, a post-graduate in physics with a specialisation in electronics, said 'Shiksha' can be a useful learning tool for students up to class four.

Mr Mashelkar, from Sirsi, has a B.Ed degree, and says the idea to develop 'Shiksha' occurred to him during the Covid-induced lockdown when students stayed glued to mobile phones or computers for lessons online.

"People wanted an interactive tool instead of taking lessons online in a boring way where no fun is involved. Fun in learning makes the classroom lively and grasping lessons becomes easy. That's the reason I thought of this robot," Mr Mashelkar told PTI.