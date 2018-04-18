Gujarat Man Chopped Wifes Body Into 11 Parts, Caught Dumping Them: Cops

Highlights Accused caught dumping severed body parts by a police team The police say he killed his second wife after a huge fight He often fought over his first wife, who used to live with them: police

A woman was murdered and her body chopped into pieces by her husband in Gujarat's Surat, the police said today. Shahnawaz Sheikh was caught dumping the severed parts by a police team and arrested.The police say he killed Zulekha, his second wife, after a huge fight.He then allegedly chopped her body into 11 pieces to dispose them of in different parts of the city, said Surat police officer BS Thakkar.Zulekha and Shahnawaz often fought over his first wife, who used to live with them, the officer said."The accused was dumping the pieces of the victim when a policeman saw him and intervened. After being questioned by the police, he confessed," said the police officer.The diamond city is still coping with another gruesome death; earlier this month, an 11-year-old was found murdered with more than 80 wounds on her body indicating that she had been raped and tortured. The police have asked for help to identify the child.