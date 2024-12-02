Surat BJP Leader, 34, Dies By Suicide, Had Told Colleague She Was Stressed

Dipika Patel was the leader of BJP's Mahila Morcha in Surat's Ward No. 30

A 34-year-old BJP leader has died by suicide in Gujarat's Surat. Dipika Patel was the leader of BJP's Mahila Morcha in Surat's Ward No. 30. She is survived by her husband, a farmer, and three children. Police said they were exploring all angles to find what was troubling her.

"Dipika Patel died by suicide yesterday at her home. A corporator, Chirag Solanki, and her family members rushed her to hospital where the doctors declared her dead," said senior police officer Vijay Singh Gurjar.

The officer said the doctor who performed the post-mortem had said in his preliminary opinion that the cause of death was hanging. "The forensic team visited the site. We have not found any suicide note. We are sending her phone for forensic testing. We are also analysing her call records," he said.

Police have said that Dipika had called Chirag Solanki before her death. "Deepika told Chirag that she was under stress and may not live. Chirag rushed to her place. The door was shut. Her children, aged 13, 14 and 16, were at home, in another room. He (Chirag) broke open the door to her room and found her hanging. Chirag called a doctor, who said her condition was bad and she must be rushed to hospital," said the senior officer.

The officer said they have spoken to the BJP leader's husband, her children and other family members. "The family does not suspect anyone of abetting the suicide or any reason that could have led to it," he said, adding that police would use her phone's data and call records to reach the bottom of this. "The family members she was a very strong woman and the family's main decision-maker. They have assured us of cooperation and want to know the truth." Mr Gurjar said the family has not pointed to any blackmailing angle.

The officer said police had also spoken to Chirag Solanki. "Chirag Solanki has said he considered her a sister. We are still questioning him."

Inputs by Mahendra Prasad