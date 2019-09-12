Harassed By Taxi Driver At Railway Station, Tweets Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule tweeted about her harrowing experience.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule today said she was harassed by a man touting cab service at the Dadar railway station in Mumbai.

"The man blocked my path and shamelessly took photos," Ms Sule tweeted.

In her police complaint, Ms Sule said that the man entered her railway compartment and blocked her way while, asking if she needed a taxi. Ms Sule said that the man did not leave her alone even after she strictly told him she didn't need one.

Witnessed a strange experience at Dadar Station. A man by the name of Kuljit Singh Malhotra entered the train and was touting for Taxi service. Despite a refusal twice he blocked my path, harassed me and shamelessly even posed for the photo. (1/3) - Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 12, 2019

The Railway Protection Force said the man has been arrested.

