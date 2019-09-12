Harassed By Taxi Driver At Railway Station, Tweets Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule said the man blocked her path and shamelessly took photos.

All India | | Updated: September 12, 2019 18:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Harassed By Taxi Driver At Railway Station, Tweets Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule tweeted about her harrowing experience.


Mumbai: 

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule today said she was harassed by a man touting cab service at the Dadar railway station in Mumbai.

"The man blocked my path and shamelessly took photos," Ms Sule tweeted.

In her police complaint, Ms Sule said that the man entered her railway compartment and blocked her way while, asking if she needed a taxi. Ms Sule said that the man did not leave her alone even after she strictly told him she didn't need one.

The Railway Protection Force said the man has been arrested.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Supriya Sule

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SensexAnant ChaturdashiGanpati VisarjanChinmayanandTabrez AnsariKulbhushan JadhavSonia GandhiMDHPNR StatusSection 375iPhone 11Samsung A50siPhone 11 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................