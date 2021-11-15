'Call Emergency Meeting': Supreme Court's Top Quotes On Delhi Air Crisis

The Supreme Court warned the Delhi government of an audit

Here are the top quotes in this big story:

Major culprit of pollution is industry, transport, road dust, and some part is stubble burning We direct the Centre to hold emergency meeting tomorrow and what are the steps they can take There is no basis for hue and cry about farm fires when stubble burning contributes to only 4 per cent of air pollution. Central government, NCR areas to consider WFH for a week for its employees. Lame excuses will force us to hold a proper audit of the revenues you are earning and spending on popularity slogans.



The Supreme Court today directed the centre to call an emergency meeting over the Delhi air pollution and list out the steps that can be taken. The centre and states should consider work-from-home for their employees in and around Delhi, it said.