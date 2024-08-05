'Coaching Centres Have Become Death Chambers': Top Court On Delhi Tragedy

Two of the three students who died at the coaching centre in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar.

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the centre and the Delhi government over the death of three Civil Service aspirants - they drowned in the flooded basement of a coaching centre, in a building in violation of civic and fire safety rules, in Rajendra Nagar amid heavy rain - last month.

During the hearing the court slammed the authorities for failing to regulate coaching centres, calling them "death chambers" and accusing them of "playing with the lives of children".

The court also demanded to know what rules, if any, had been laid down for coaching centres, of which there are hundreds, potentially, in Delhi alone, many of which charge exorbitant fees to prep students for the IAS entrance exam and yet operate in unsafe environments.

"These places have become death chambers. Coaching institutes can operate online unless there is full compliance of safety and basic norms for a dignified life. Coaching centres are playing with the lives of aspirants..." Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said.

These norms should include proper ventilation and safe entrances and exits, the court said.

The Supreme Court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a petition - the Coaching Institute Federation - for challenging a Delhi High Court order to shutdown all such business that have not passed civic and fire safety checks; nearly three dozen such centres were closed.

The students' deaths - the result of drains failing to clear stagnant rainwater that was washed back into the basement with sewage - have triggered a row over infrastructure in the city.

The Delhi High Court ripped into police and city officials last week; "Some officer has to be liable... these people must be alive," the court said before it transferred inquiries to the CBI.

A furious court asked serious questions of the Municipal Corporation and its ability to plan and maintain city infrastructure, particularly in times of crises like floods.

READ | "These People Must Be Alive": High Court On Delhi Basement Deaths

"They are not equipped to deal with it... maybe they don't understand how civic planning works. MCD officials are responsible for ensuring drains are functional... there is criminal negligence. It is not a swimming pool here," the High Court said.

Inquiries so far have unearthed multiple violations by the building and coaching centre owners, including using the basement without due clearance and lying to obtain a certificate from the Fire Department. They are among seven people to have been arrested till now.

READ | Delhi Coaching Centre Loses Fire Safety Nod After Basement Tragedy

Also, last week a city court dismissed the bail pleas of the building's co-owners, noting the matter was out of its jurisdiction following the transfer of the case to a federal agency.

There have also been massive protests - led by the student community - against the lack of flood control infrastructure, or even storm water drains that work as they should.

READ | "Being Treated Like Criminals..." Students Protest Basement Deaths

The street outside the coaching centre was flooded after heavy rains in the preceding 24-48 hours, but blocked drains meant the floodwater did not clear and, as more rain fell, it poured into the building's basement.